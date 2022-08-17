Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 132826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

