Centrifuge Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.22 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $104.22 million and approximately $142,334.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013305 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.