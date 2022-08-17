Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 963,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 9,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,020. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
