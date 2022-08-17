Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 963,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 9,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,020. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

