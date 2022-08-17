Chainlink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $331.17 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $331.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,099,970 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

