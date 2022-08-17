Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $477.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $755.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.
Charter Communications Price Performance
CHTR opened at $482.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
