Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $477.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $755.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

CHTR opened at $482.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

