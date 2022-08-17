ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.35

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 7248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,159 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

