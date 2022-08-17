Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Chesapeake Energy worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHK traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

