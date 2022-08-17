Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FQAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,160 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $56.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.