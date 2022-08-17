Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

