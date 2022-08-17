Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

