Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

