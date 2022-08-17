Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

