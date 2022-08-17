Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 50,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
