China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.
China BlueChemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
