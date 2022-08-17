China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Further Reading

