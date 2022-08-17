Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Update

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,568,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 8,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.3 days.
Cineworld Group Stock Down 13.4 %
CNNWF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.
About Cineworld Group
