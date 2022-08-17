Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Update

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,568,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 8,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.3 days.

Cineworld Group Stock Down 13.4 %

CNNWF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

