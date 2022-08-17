Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 91,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 225,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,958,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

