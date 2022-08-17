Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62-54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,092,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

