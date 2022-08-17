Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,573,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,391. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after buying an additional 183,414 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $877,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

