CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Financial Contrast

CI&T and Doximity are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 6.76 $23.34 million N/A N/A Doximity $343.55 million 20.92 $154.78 million $0.70 53.16

Analyst Recommendations

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Doximity 2 1 10 0 2.62

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.22%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats CI&T on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

