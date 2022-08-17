Civitas Price Tops $0.0014 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $12,257.39 and $21.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00142642 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009001 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

