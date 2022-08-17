Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. 18,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,293. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

