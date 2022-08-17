Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

CLNN stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,061,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,061,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $187,271.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,216.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 230,280 shares of company stock valued at $602,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

