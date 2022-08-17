CNA Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE APD traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $268.15. 11,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

