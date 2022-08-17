CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,142,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Advantage Stock Down 2.1 %
First Advantage stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,605. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.