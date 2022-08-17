CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.4 %

INGR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,334. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

