CNA Financial Corp Increases Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Outset Medical by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Shares of OM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,169. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,314 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

