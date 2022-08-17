CNA Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 752.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

