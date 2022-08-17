CNA Financial Corp Reduces Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

