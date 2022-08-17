Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $15.20. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 27,521 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.