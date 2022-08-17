Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Cognex has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,941,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after acquiring an additional 122,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,084,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 158,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

