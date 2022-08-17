Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

CGNX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. 22,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,055. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

