Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 162,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

