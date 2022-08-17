Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454,692. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.