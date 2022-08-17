Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 2,672 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

ABBV traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The firm has a market cap of $250.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

