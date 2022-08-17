Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,183. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

