Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %
LMT traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.03. 25,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.00 and its 200 day moving average is $427.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.