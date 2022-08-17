Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.03. 25,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.00 and its 200 day moving average is $427.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.