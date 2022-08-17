Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 1,538 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 180,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. 26,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.