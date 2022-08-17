Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,446. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

