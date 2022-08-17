Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 128,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,077. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

