Comparing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GoodRx and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 12 6 0 2.26 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 112.40%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.95%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than GoodRx.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 3.89 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -66.45 Brightcove $211.09 million 1.35 $5.40 million ($0.06) -113.50

This table compares GoodRx and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54% Brightcove -1.20% 2.63% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoodRx beats Brightcove on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

