Comparing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 22.59% 10.52% 0.84% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.51 $21.29 million $3.36 10.13 SOS $357.82 million 0.22 -$49.25 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats SOS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

