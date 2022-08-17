Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 17,093 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.15.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Compass’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.