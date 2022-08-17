Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.59 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Compound has a market cap of $441.59 million and approximately $83.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $61.22 or 0.00257115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,213,122 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

