Conceal Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.63 or 1.00037623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00227812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00139189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005282 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,353,106 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.