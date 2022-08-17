Contrasting UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 10.96% 4.23% 1.35% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UDR and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 4 11 0 2.73 Wereldhave 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UDR currently has a consensus target price of $55.47, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. Wereldhave has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than Wereldhave.

96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and Wereldhave’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.29 billion 12.66 $150.02 million $0.48 104.79 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

UDR beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

