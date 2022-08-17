Core Alternative Capital Acquires 990 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,660,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

