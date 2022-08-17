Core Alternative Capital Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

