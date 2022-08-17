Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 221,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Core & Main by 35.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Core & Main by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,324,000 after acquiring an additional 333,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

