Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.1 %

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

TSE:HBM opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

